Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 13,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. Analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

