Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX) Trading 94.6% Higher

Shares of Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIRX) traded up 94.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 18,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 595% from the average session volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Wireless Xcessories Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIRX)

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for cellular phones primarily in the United States. It offers batteries; and hands free devices, and car and travel chargers, as well as various carrying cases. The company sells its products to dealers and distributors through an in-house sales force, as well as through its Website, wirexgroup.com.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Xcessories Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Xcessories Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.