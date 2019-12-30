Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 25896250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $541,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

