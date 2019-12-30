Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 397,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

WPP opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. WPP has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WPP by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

