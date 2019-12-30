XMax Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One XMax token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Coinrail, Graviex and HADAX. XMax has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and $217.95 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.06046809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001230 BTC.

XMX is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,938,009,533 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, HADAX, OTCBTC, Graviex, FCoin, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

