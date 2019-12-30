Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xperi by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after buying an additional 468,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER opened at $18.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $926.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Xperi has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Research analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.