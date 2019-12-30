XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin and YoBit. XYO has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $428.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin, BitMart, YoBit, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

