Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Update

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 12,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. Yum China has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 497.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,798,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,894,000 after buying an additional 29,802,453 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,810,000 after acquiring an additional 186,283 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after acquiring an additional 490,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,840,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,851,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,944,000 after purchasing an additional 187,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

