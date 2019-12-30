Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $5.79 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

