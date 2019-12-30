Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 575.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $375.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

