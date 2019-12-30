Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.33. 11,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,540. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

