Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

ENV opened at $71.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Envestnet has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 4,476 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $290,492.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,868 shares of company stock worth $7,027,669 in the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

