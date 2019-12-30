Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

NYSE:HSY opened at $147.62 on Friday. Hershey has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $574,685.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

