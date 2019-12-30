Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

IFF opened at $127.34 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

