Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. International Paper has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

