Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $5.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $13.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.15.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

