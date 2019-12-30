Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will post sales of $669.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $683.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.00 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $428.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.13.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $599.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of -730.78 and a beta of 1.63. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $282.44 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.04 and a 200 day moving average of $585.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

