Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 257.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,067 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 63.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,874,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 731,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SITE Centers by 412.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 643,869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 88,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,202. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.