Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 257.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,067 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 63.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,874,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 731,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SITE Centers by 412.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 643,869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 88,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,202. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

