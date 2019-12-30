Zacks: Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,513. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. AAON has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AAON by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in AAON by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

