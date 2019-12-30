Zacks: Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.01. 120,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

