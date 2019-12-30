Zacks: Analysts Expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to Post $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $2.87. Becton Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,196,388.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,937.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,331 shares of company stock worth $6,508,723 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after acquiring an additional 131,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $270.45. 8,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $210.72 and a one year high of $275.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.