Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Eaton reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

