Zacks: Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $977.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.58. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $247.64.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $1,465,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at $27,093,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $5,456,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,670 shares of company stock valued at $32,080,185. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

