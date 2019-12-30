Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Everi posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

EVRI stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,003,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,946,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,009,000 after purchasing an additional 169,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,378,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 565,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,732 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

