Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,611,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

