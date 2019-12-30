Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.83. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.41.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $5,926,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,745.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,000,991. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after purchasing an additional 446,564 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,585 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $284.00. 69,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.56 and its 200 day moving average is $268.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,417.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $168.47 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

