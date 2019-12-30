Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Post -$1.04 EPS

Analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $32.68 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

