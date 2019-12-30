Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camtek by 2,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 177,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Camtek by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 105,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 28,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,622. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

