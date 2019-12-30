Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to announce $326.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $334.55 million. GrubHub posted sales of $287.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Bank of America cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 37,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Richman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,542 shares of company stock valued at $77,407 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 81.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

