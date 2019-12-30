Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 1,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $133,276.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,701,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,466,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Insperity by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 54.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,788 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insperity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

