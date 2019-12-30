Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.53). InVitae reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. 1,200,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.53. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in InVitae by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

