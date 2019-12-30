Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.11.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,187,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,898,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,945,000 after purchasing an additional 229,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,831,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,499,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.87. 1,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

