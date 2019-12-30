Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on STIM. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.36.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Farley purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,387.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,459 shares of company stock worth $341,135 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

