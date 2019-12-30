Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

PTC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. 2,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

