Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANM. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,034,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $38,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,154. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

