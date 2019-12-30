Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.45 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 264,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.67. 8,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,250. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.09. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

