Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $0.92. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

