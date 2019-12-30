Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 88,959 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPCN remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

