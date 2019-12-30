Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.31.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,207 shares of company stock worth $38,655,379. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $117.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

