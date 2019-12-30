Zacks: Brokerages Expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 631.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter worth $384,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

