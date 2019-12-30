Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Post $1.94 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. SAP reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. SAP has a one year low of $95.45 and a one year high of $140.62.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

