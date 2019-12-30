Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. Zynex posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYXI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ZYXI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23. Zynex has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.