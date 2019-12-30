Zacks: Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

CTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.