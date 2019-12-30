Zacks: Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Enstar Group an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $209.28 on Friday. Enstar Group has a one year low of $158.72 and a one year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.42.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 637.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after buying an additional 180,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Enstar Group by 610.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

