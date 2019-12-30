Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

GNE stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,075. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $85.71 million for the quarter.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 163.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth about $968,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genie Energy by 347.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

