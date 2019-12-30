Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE CX opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cemex SAB de CV’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

