Zacks Investment Research Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Sell

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $192.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Union Pacific's initiatives to reward its shareholders. Since November 2017, the company raised its quarterly dividend payout five times. It is also active on the buyback front. Initiatives to control costs to drive the bottom line are also impressive. The company’s operating ratio has been constantly improving mainly owing to its cost-cutting initiatives. Operating ratio is anticipated to improve further. Backed by these tailwinds, shares of Union Pacific have outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, sluggish overall volumes due to freight-related weakness are a major headwind. Notably, the company issued a lackluster forecast for fourth-quarter 2019 volumes at a conference in December. Union Pacific's escalated debt levels are concerning too. Also, the massive capex might be a spoilsport.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.05.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $181.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $132.17 and a 12 month high of $181.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

