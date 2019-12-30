Zacks: Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 1.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $100.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

