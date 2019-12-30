Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given $10.67 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.