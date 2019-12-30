Zacks: Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $29.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Morphic an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,413. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07. Morphic has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

